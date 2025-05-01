2025 London Marathon to set record for biggest annual one-day fundraising event

This year’s London Marathon is set to break a new world record for the biggest annual one-day fundraising event, organisers said.

The 2025 event has already raised more than £75 million for charities, beating the existing world record of £73.5 million, set at the 2024 TCS London Marathon.

Enthuse, the official online fundraising partner of the TCS London Marathon, announced £34 million has been raised so far on its platform, while £41 million has been donated via JustGiving.

The final total will be announced in September.

“We’re incredibly proud to kick off the first year of our new 10-year partnership as the official fundraising partner of the TCS London Marathon, with £34 million already raised through our platform for the 2025 event alone, a 26% increase year-on-year, and donations are still coming in,” said Chester Mojay-Sinclare, founder and chief executive of Enthuse.

“The enthusiasm for taking part in the TCS London Marathon has never been stronger, and we’re excited about the impact we can make over the next decade.”

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, organisers of the TCS London Marathon, said: “The 2025 TCS London Marathon broke many records over the weekend and this fantastic news means that we have already exceeded our own world record of £73.5 million from 2024 as the world’s biggest one-day annual fundraising event.

“That is a wonderful achievement and huge thanks to every single person who fundraised and to all those who donated to a huge array of charitable causes.”

This year’s London Marathon event also broke a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the largest number of finishers ever.

A total of 56,640 participants crossed the finish line, beating the 55,646 set by the TCS New York City marathon in November 2024.

Additionally, 41 other GWR titles were broken from 87 attempts, including a participant dressed as a traffic cone.

The ballot for the 2026 TCS London Marathon, taking place on Sunday April 26, is now open and will close at 4pm on Friday May 2.