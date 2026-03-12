Pussycat Dolls finally confirm reunion after days of cryptic Instagram posts

Pussycat Dolls are officially heading back on the road with a highly anticipated 2026 tour set to span the UK, Europe and North America.

The group first exploded onto the global pop scene in the summer of 2005 with their debut single 'Don't Cha', which quickly climbed charts around the world. Just months later, they secured a UK number one with 'Stickwitu', while later releases including 'Beep' and 'Buttons' helped cement their run of top-10 hits.

In recent days, the band's official account teased fans by wiping its account clean and sharing three cryptic posts. Each post directs followers to the official 'PCD Forever' website, where fans are prompted to subscribe for updates.

It didn't take long for OG fans of the iconic pop stars to flood the comments with excitement and curiosity.

"OH MY GOSH AND NOW I'M OLD ENOUGH," one penned, while another joked: "Finally getting back to being a proper country."

Echoing the curiosity shared by many, a third fan wrote: "Are the dolls coming back??? We need answers."

Well now, the big news has finally been announced.

Fans in the UK and Europe can register for early ticket access by signing up to the mailing list at pcdforever.com by Monday, March 16. Mailing list presale tickets will go on sale from 9am local time on Wednesday, March 18, with instructions sent via email to eligible fans.

Further presales will take place throughout the week before tickets go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, March 20 via livenation.com.

Full list of tour dates:

North America

With Special Guest Lil’ Kim and Mya

Jun 5 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Jun 6 – West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival*^

Jun 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jun 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 13 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Jun 15 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 18 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Jun 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds*

Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jun 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Jun 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun 28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jun 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Jul 1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul 3 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Jul 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jul 8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul 10 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Jul 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jul 22 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Jul 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Jul 31 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Aug 1 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 9 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sep 10 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

Sep 13 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal

Sep 14 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Sep 16 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar

Sep 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

Sep 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Sep 21 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

Sep 23 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Sep 26 – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

Sep 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sep 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Oct 2 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena

Oct 3 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena

Oct 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Oct 9 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Oct 13 – London, UK – The O2

With Special Guest Lil’ Kim

