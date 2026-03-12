Pussycat Dolls finally confirm reunion after days of cryptic Instagram posts

Pussycat Dolls are officially heading back on the road with a highly anticipated 2026 tour set to span the UK, Europe and North America.
The group first exploded onto the global pop scene in the summer of 2005 with their debut single 'Don't Cha', which quickly climbed charts around the world. Just months later, they secured a UK number one with 'Stickwitu', while later releases including 'Beep' and 'Buttons' helped cement their run of top-10 hits.
In recent days, the band's official account teased fans by wiping its account clean and sharing three cryptic posts. Each post directs followers to the official 'PCD Forever' website, where fans are prompted to subscribe for updates.
It didn't take long for OG fans of the iconic pop stars to flood the comments with excitement and curiosity.
"OH MY GOSH AND NOW I'M OLD ENOUGH," one penned, while another joked: "Finally getting back to being a proper country."
Echoing the curiosity shared by many, a third fan wrote: "Are the dolls coming back??? We need answers."
Well now, the big news has finally been announced.
Fans in the UK and Europe can register for early ticket access by signing up to the mailing list at pcdforever.com by Monday, March 16. Mailing list presale tickets will go on sale from 9am local time on Wednesday, March 18, with instructions sent via email to eligible fans.
Further presales will take place throughout the week before tickets go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, March 20 via livenation.com.
Full list of tour dates:
North America
With Special Guest Lil’ Kim and Mya
- Jun 5 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Jun 6 – West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival*^
- Jun 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Jun 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Jun 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Jun 13 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Jun 15 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Jun 18 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
- Jun 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds*
- Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Jun 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Jun 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Jun 28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Jun 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- Jul 1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Jul 3 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- Jul 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Jul 8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Jul 10 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Jul 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Jul 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Jul 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Jul 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Jul 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Jul 22 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- Jul 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Jul 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Jul 26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Jul 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- Jul 31 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
- Aug 1 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Europe and the UK
With Special Guest Lil’ Kim
- Sep 9 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- Sep 10 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
- Sep 13 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal
- Sep 14 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
- Sep 16 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
- Sep 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
- Sep 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Sep 21 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
- Sep 23 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
- Sep 26 – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome
- Sep 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Sep 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
- Oct 2 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena
- Oct 3 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
- Oct 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Oct 9 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
- Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Oct 13 – London, UK – The O2
