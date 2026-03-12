FPL Gameweek 30 preview: Every player you need to think about

The last round of Premier League action had huge ramifications up and down the table. Arsenal stretched their advantage at the top over Manchester City, the race for the top four (most likely soon to be five) Champions League spots is tighter than ever and so is the relegation battle as Spurs now teeter just one point above the drop zone.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have a lot to keep up with and with Gameweek 31 being a blank one for Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Wolves, there's that to think about too - unless you're planning to use a Free Hit or Wildcard chip. There's also likely to be a blank Gameweek 34 due to FA Cup semi-finals with resulting double Gameweeks on the horizon.

Gameweek 30 starts with two fixtures kicking off at 3pm GMT (10am ET / 7am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 30.

Best Gameweek 30 goalkeeper picks

If you're looking just at this Gameweek then Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) may be one to think about as Manchester City visit West Ham United. City have a blank Gameweek next time out though.

Looking a bit longer term, Brentford's Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.7m) could prove fruitful between the sticks. The Bees have Wolves this weekend with no red fixture in their next four, in a run which includes two green.

Manchester United's Senne Lammens (£5.0m) is one to consider too. The Red Devils host an out of sorts Aston Villa next and have no red in their next three with one green in that stretch too.

Best Gameweek 30 defender picks

Although City conceded two at home to Nottingham Forest last time out, don't bet against them shutting West Ham United out. This makes Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m), Matheus Nunes (£5.4m) or Marc Guehi (£5.2m) the best options into City's defence, especially the first two as they're more likely to provide attacking returns.

Again, if you're not keen on going for City assets because of the blank Gameweek 31, Brentford could offer a decent alternative with Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) a decent route in.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last nine league games and with Burnley up next, Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) and James Hill (£4.2m) are two to seriously be thinking about.

Best Gameweek 30 midfielder picks

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) is the best route into City's attack right now. He may have a blank Gameweek on the horizon but he's worth making arrangements for to cope with his absence next week.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) got another goal contribution in the loss to Newcastle United and these two should be pretty much nailed on in every FPL side at the moment.

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) has scored in back-to-back Premier League games, including a superb finish in the Manchester City draw, and he might be hitting form just at the right time for the Reds in their bid for Premier League survival. Forest have Fulham at home next.

Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) could be a budget-friendly option with the Bees facing Wolves.

This one is pretty risky but Everton's James Garner (£5.2m) is one to think about for the fifth midfielder spot. Although the Toffees have Arsenal, Everton have been in decent form and Garner has picked up a lot of defensive contribution (DEFCON) points this season. He might well add to that against the Gunners if Everton can frustrate them.

Best Gameweek 30 forward picks

Chelsea might have the toughest run in of any Premier League team on paper but Joao Pedro (£7.7m) is on fire - he scored three and assisted in the Blues' 4-1 win at Aston Villa. He's now scored eight and got six assists in his last eight league games.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) is one to think about as a Spurs side in free fall visit Anfield this weekend. Brentford's Igor Thiago (£7.2m) has had a strong season and could get back among the goals against Wolves.

Crystal Palace host Leeds United next time out so Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) could be one to think about in the short term but be mindful of his blank Gameweek 31.

