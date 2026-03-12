Gen Z and Millennials are arguing again - and it's over the most random debate

From sock rules to workplace etiquette, there is always something for Gen Z and Millennials to argue about.

This time around? Camera framing - that's right, the position from which creators film their videos.

This topic has become a talking point on TikTok. In one video, TikToker @taylormknott noted that she can always tell how old someone is "based on how they film a TikTok."

She elaborated, "So say there's a ton of space between the top of their head and the top of the screen that is 100 per cent a Millennial."

"But if you've got the Following and For You page cutting off the head right here, that is a Gen Z. I promise you, right there, I can smell it from a mile away."

"Forget the Millennial pause, it's the Millennial whatever this is," as she gestured between the space from the top of her forehead and the top of the screen.

@taylormknott this rule usually only applies to hand held shots

In the caption, the creator specified, "This rule usually only applies to handheld shots."

Since sharing her observation, the video has received almost 500,000 views and prompted plenty of reactions in the comments section, where viewers had strong opinions.

One person said, "I can’t believe people even notice stuff like this."

"I can always tell Gen Z because they're talking about millennials," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "As a Zillennial, I fear I do both and have no sense of identity."

"I'm Gen Z and yeah, all my posts have my forehead at the top," a fourth person commented.

A fifth person shared, "Well, I'm Gen Z and I film with space above my head because I like room for captions, and i usually prop my phone."

Others also noted how they leave space between the top of their heads and the top of their phone screen in order to adhere to the Rule of Thirds.

This is a photography rule that divides an image into thirds, using two horizontal and two vertical lines, where a subject or object is placed along said lines to maintain visual balance within the image.

As highlighted by screenwriter Andrew Briedi, he responded to the original video to explain that Millennials are purposefully using leaving space above their heads as it draws the viewer's eye more intentionally than the face simply being in the centre.

Plus, there's the generational difference with technology that would perhaps impact this, too, considering Millennials didn't have smartphones growing up in school but spent their time using camcorders and digital cameras.

"Any of us Millennials, we didn't have phones to record on," he said. "You know what I had in high school? A digital camera that recorded like 20 seconds, and then I had to plug it into a computer and download it."

Meanwhile, Gen Z has learned their camera skills through the social media lens, where you want to grab the attention of the audience, and so their face takes up the screen, they make eye contact, and the idea of visual balance is an afterthought.

Previous viral trends

This isn't the first time Gen Z and Millennials have diverged in terms of how they approach making videos - and there's been viral discussions about this occurrence.

For Millennials, it's the Millennial pause, where they don't talk straight at the camera when they start recording. Something which could've been influenced by the technology of the past, where you had to wait for the red light to flash on a camera to indicate when the device was recording.

Then there's the Gen Z shake, who are the opposite. They're so keen to record their video that they set the camera off and begin yapping before they've even found a stable surface for their phone.

So next time you're scrolling on your feed, you can look out for these supposed age indicators.

