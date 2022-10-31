50 Cent has criticised Kanye West in a now-deleted Instagram post, offering four brutal words of advice.

Following all the controversies surrounding him over recent weeks, the rapper said West should try ‘shutting the f*** up’ over the weekend.

It comes after a former executive who used to work with Kanye alleged he had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.

The anonymous executive discussed how he had created a hostile environment during their time working with the 45-year-old, in part because of his obsession with the leader of the Nazi Party.

As Complex reports, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, hit out at West and posted a screenshot of the CNN headline.

“People are really hurt by this s***. I have seen people in this position because of thing they have did not things they have said,” Jackson said.

“Now you gotta master the art of shutting the f*** up! No# you gonna make everybody hot. Go cool off!”

The rapper hit out at West in a since-deleted post Getty images

He also claimed that the pair had been in contact just hours before in the post which was later deleted.

Jackson reportedly posted a screenshot of West saying he wanted to work together to build schools in Houston, and while Jackson said he was open to the idea of it he needed West to “cool off” first.

West continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, after being heavily criticised for making antisemitic comments.

Last week, Twitter and Instagram locked West’s accounts due to posts that were deemed antisemitic, including a tweet in which the rapper said he would soon go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

According to the AP news agency, the now-removed tweet added: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone wheoever opposes your agenda [sic].”

