Just weeks after Kylie Jenner dropped *those* details on her boob job, another Kardashian sister has joined the charge in being more honest about cosmetic work - and everyone is here for it.

The internet loves to speculate, and over the years, there has been many a viral video from aesthetic doctors around the globe, revealing what they believe celebrities have had done to maintain their taut appearances.

Most recently, Dr Jonny Betteridge, a London based cosmetics doctor made an Instagram video about Khloe Kardashian's appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding - or more so - her ever-changing appearance.

"Khloe Kardashian turned 41 yesterday, and she was easily the standout face for me at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding. That feathery pink dress was pure glamour, and she wore it with total confidence", he wrote alongside the video, noting that he believed she'd had a temporal brow lift, an upper blepharoplasty (to remove excess skin from eyelids), a nose job, lip filler, a face and neck lift, and a chin implant. Whew, that's one heck of a list.

Getty

However, what Dr Betteridge probably didn't expect was that Khloe herself would see his video, and decided to set the record straight for herself in a comment underneath it.

"I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here’s a list of things that I have done", she began.

"I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go: Nose job @drkanodia90210 ,laser hair for the hairline and everywhere else 🤭 @sevlaseraesthetics, Botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek @7qspa, soft wave laser for skin tightening @softwavetherapy, filler in the past but not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down 🙏🏽), lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady) @coachjoe.paris, collagen baby threads underneath my chin and neck @thethingswedo.co, salmon sperm facials/regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care.

"In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors 😉💞".

Those doctors are sure about to be busy.

But now, the Good American founder is being praised for her honesty.

"Classy correction!! Love this!!! You’re absolutely gorgeous & I always appreciate how gently you correct misinformation", one fan wrote.

"I love how open you are about your transformation journey, goes to show you’re a matured person. Love you Koko", another added.

"I think Khloe looks absolutely fabulous. Her procedures have not changed her 'Khloe-ness', only emphasized them", a third chimed in.

Kim, you're up next.

