An Instagram model's cheating allegations against Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine has sent the internet into a spiral.

Sumner Stroh, 23, sparked debate online after posting a TikTok video sharing allegations that she and Levine "had an affair" while the singer was married to model Behati Prinsloo.

The video went viral with more than 16 million views within 24 hours.

Since then, another person came forward with similar allegations.

Here's the timeline so far:

19 September 2022

Stroh claims she had an affair with Levine



Stroh posted a video alleging she "had an affair" with Levine for "about a year" and said when he contacted her again earlier this year he asked if he could name his new baby Sumner.

She said the reason she was coming forward with the story was because a person she trusted with the information tried to sell it to a tabloid magazine.

In addition to sharing her story, the Instagram model also provided screenshots of messages between the two.

One of Levine's alleged DM's he says "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

In another message exchange, Levine allegedly told Stroh "It is truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind".

@sumnerstroh embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen

"At the time, you know, I was young, I was naïve, and I mean quite frankly I feel exploited," Stroh said.

She added that she was "completely manipulated" and her morals were "unknowingly compromised" when she had the affair.

Prinsloo and Levine have been married since 2014. Together they have two children together.

Stroh provides more clarity

After receiving backlash for "playing the victim", Stroh made a follow-up video providing more context behind the allegations.

Stroh claims at the time of the affair she was "under the impression [Levine and Prinsloo's] marriage was over" and "keeping it quiet to avoid negative press".

She added that because she was "new to [Los Angeles]" she believed this was normal protocol celebrities take.

@sumnerstroh Replying to @alanasanders89 addressing a few things I wish I had said in the first video

Stroh added that when she realized he was still married she ended their relationship.

"In retrospect, I wish I would have questioned things more I wish I wasn't so naïve. But, you know, being naïve is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this," Stroh said. "’I'm not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children and for that I’m so, so sorry.”

Alyson Rose posts screenshots of messages with Levine

Shortly after Stroh's video went viral, another woman named Alyson Rose posted a TikTok video sharing alleged messages between her and Levine.

In one alleged message, Levine tells Rose "I shouldn't be talking to you you know that right? [sic]".

"I have a lot more that was said that is not appropriate, I just didn't feel comfortable posting everything," Rose said. "I never wanted to post any of this. Just like the other girl said, the only way this would’ve ever came out is if somebody ever posted it."

Rose made a second video sharing more alleged messages between her and Levine where he says "got me 🎣" and called her "hot".

20 September 2022

Levine responds to cheating allegations

After Stroh's video went viral, Levine responded to the cheating allegations on his Instagram Story.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," his statement began.

Levine denied having an affair but took full responsibility that he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than [Prinsloo] in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote.

Adam Levine responds to cheating allegations Adam Levine / Instagram

He said he's addressed this and taken proactive steps to remedy the situation with his family.

"To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again," Levine wrote.

