An Instagram model has claimed she was having an affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and claims he asked if he could name his new child after her.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh made the revelation in a viral TikTok on Monday in which she revealed her alleged affair with the singer.

In a video captioned, “embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect”, the 23-year-old University of Texas graduate claimed she had a year-long affair with Levine who has been married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014.

Prinsloo recently revealed she is expecting the couple’s third child and shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram.

In her TikTok, Stroh explained that she was “young and naive” when the alleged affair began and feels “exploited”. She also shared screengrabs of messages allegedly sent to her from him on Instagram.

One message read: “It is truly unreal how f**king hot you are.”

Stroh then went on to explain that she had stopped talking to him for months, but claims that Levine recently got back in touch to ask if he could name his new baby after her.

The Instagram message read: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

In the clip, Stroh said: “My morals were unknowingly compromised, I was completely manipulated.”

She also claimed she had wanted to handle the matter privately because she “knows the implications” of the stereotypes of being an Instagram model. But, she explained she made the video because someone had attempted to sell the story to the tabloids.

The clip has been viewed 12.7 million times and has received a mixed reaction, with some TikTokers arguing that the only real victim in the whole thing is Levine’s wife Prinsloo and their children.

In the comments, one person argued: “It’s no secret he’s been married for a decade. The only victim here is his wife and children.”

Another agreed, writing: “Sending love to his wife, the children, and only the wife and children.”

Someone else added: “Wait sorry I’m a bit confused when u say your morals were unknowingly compromised and u were manipulated? You knew he was married yet u still engaged?”

In a follow-up clip, Stroh addressed some of the criticism and added that she was under the impression that he and his wife’s marriage was over and that they were keeping it quiet to avoid any negative press.

indy100 has contacted Levine's team for comment.

