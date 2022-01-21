Singer Adele has given an emotional apology after postponing the start date of her Las Vegas residency the day before it was due to start.

The British singer was due to begin a series of 24 concerts held at the Caesars Palace's Colosseum on Friday 21 January.

In a tearful video posted on her social media, Adele explained that the show wasn’t “ready” and had been hampered by Covid and delivery delays.

Adele explained: “Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you.

“But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid… and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She assured fans that she was rescheduling the shows and issued a heartfelt apology.

In response, she has been overwhelmingly flooded with supportive messages from fans and other celebrities, some of whom were due to attend her show.

One person commented: “I had tickets to see u tomorrow and it’s fine, health will always come first and especially in times like this.”

Another agreed, saying: “You did the right thing.”

YouTuber Kalen Allen, said: “You did the absolute right thing! There is nothing wrong with being an artist and being sensitive about your shit!

“The world isn’t going anywhere! Everyone will still be right there ready to dance, sing, cry and laugh! There is nothing wrong with wanting to give your best!”

Fellow singer Pink replied to the clip on Instagram, writing: “Sweetheart I have been there.

“The pressure is immense and I’m gutted for all of you. It will come together and it will be amazing when it does.”

Poet Amanda Gorman, commented: “We love you—thank you for doing what is right even when it isn’t easy.”



Despite the disappointment, her fans have shown that they will continue to support her regardless.