Olympic judge breaks silence on Raygun's zero-point breakdance score

Becoming an Olympic icon is the ultimate dream of all medal-chasing athletes.

But not, it would seem, when that status is bestowed for reasons other than sporting prowess.

This is a lesson that Australian breakdancer Rachel Gunn has learnt the hard way, after her performance in the 2024 games transformed her into an instant internet sensation.

The 36-year-old university lecturer, who doubles as a B-girl with the stage/street name “Raygun”, was hailed as a highlight of the Paris Olympics thanks to her… unique, kangaroo-inspired routine.

Yet, whilst her moves delighted millions on social media, they failed to impress the judges, who awarded her a total of zero points in the round-robin stage of the contest.

Now, the top judge of the breaking competition – which was only introduced to the games this year and won’t be returning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics – has explained why he and his colleagues were so tough with their assessment.

“We have five criteria in the comparative judging system,” Martin Gilian, whose stage name is MGbility, told the Daily Mail, adding tactfully: “Her level was maybe not as high as the other competitors.”

He continued: "Again, we're using a comparative judging system. Her competitors were just better but it doesn't mean that she did really bad. She did her best."

Gilian also stressed that he felt Gunn's moves were representative of her country, saying: "She was representing Australia and Oceania and did her best.

"She won the Oceania qualifier officially. If some people are wondering how she got into the Olympic Games, she qualified from her region.

"Unfortunately for her, the other B-girls were better. That's why she didn't score any votes in her rounds."

In a separate interview with the BBC, Gilian emphasised his admiration for Raygun, praising her innovative choreography.

"Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table... and this is exactly what Raygun was doing," he said.

Raygun's performance has been met with delight and incredulity in equal measure (Getty Images)

Meanwhile Gunn, who holds a PhD in Cultural Studies, and is considerably older than many of her fellow break-dance Olympians, has defended her technique.

She conceded: “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage?

“I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way.”

Despite the inevitably cruel nature of some trolls’ response to her skills, the 36-year-old seems to have taken her sudden stardom with good grace and humour.

As this year’s Olympics drew to a close, Gunn was filmed cracking out some of her moves on the streets of Paris to celebrate the end of the games.

Footage shared by Australian diver Domonic Bedggood showed the breakdancer being carried on the shoulders of rower Angus Widdicombe as she re-enacted one of her now-trademark steps – the kangaroo hop.

Bedggood captioned the lighthearted moment: “Put it in the Louvre,” while Australia cyclist Lauretta Hanson, who also captured the scene on camera, wrote simply: “Iconic.”

