Adele breaks silence on famous NBA courtside meme

Adele has spilt the beans on how she became a viral meme after sitting courtside at an NBA game.

In February 2022, the “Easy On Me” singer went viral after cameras at the NBA All-Star game captured different celebrities watching the game courtside and panned to her where she looked unimpressed.

The clip of Adele's deadpan expression then went viral and quickly became a meme, and now the 35-year-old decided to share some context why she was straight-faced.

During one of her Las Vegas residency shows, Weekends with Adele, on February 17, Adele revealed to the audience that she was looking for basketball icon Michael Jordan.

“Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f***?” Adele asked the crowd. “It sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right?

@delly.fromtheblock the context makes it sm funnier😭 #adele #funny #fyp

“So, obviously, I know sitting courtside at a basketball game, you’re ‘asking for it’ or whatever, but Rich [Paul] was working the room and talking to players and people. And I didn’t mind! I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you.

Adele then recalled how she was asked by the camera crew at the game if they could film her, to which she declined - but they decided to film her anyway, which she was "very annoyed" about.

“But the people with the camera came and asked me twice, ‘do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?’. And I said, ‘please don’t, please don’t, I just cancelled [my Las Vegas residency], I really don’t want to’," she said.

“I was very annoyed because I had asked not to be filmed... I was like, ‘these motherf****** have come back and are filming me against my will."

And so the "Someone Like You," singer decided to ignore them in the hopes they would leave and admitted she “didn’t realize they were airing it on TV.”

“I was ignoring [them], looking everywhere but the camera, because I was very annoyed because I had asked not to be filmed. But I guess I was asking for it by going."

She added: “Also my face is just very meme-able, I can’t help it."

Adele also dispelled lip filler rumours over her pouty expression from the meme.

“The reason my lips looked like I had filler — because I’ve got naturally big lips, I don’t need filler — was because I was sulking," she said.

