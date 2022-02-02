Adele has effortlessly shut down rumours her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul is on the rocks in a new Instagram post, telling people that he "sends his love."

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 1st), the 'Easy On Me' singer addressed the rumour mill head-on after tabloids reported that her relationship with Paul was in a rough spot when she was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency shows last minute.

The New York Daily News's Richard Johnson also linked the cancellation of the Vegas shows to Adele's reported relationship problems.

Adele and sports agent, Paul were struggling to see each other due to their work, according to The Sun as a source revealed: "Adele is staying at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills just trying to fix their relationship because things have become strained.





"They barely saw each other at the beginning of the month because he was away for work and she was trying to focus on the Vegas show," they added and said Adele was "upset" that Paul couldn't be there for her when the residency preparations were not going to plan.



For the caption, Adele wrote: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️"

The photo itself shows a laughing Adele holding a playing card.

The 33-year-old also announced she will be performing at the BRIT Awards next week on February 8th. She will also be a guest on The Graham Norton Show during her return to the UK.

Of course, Adele's post received millions of likes and thousands of comments from her fans who loved her cheeky response to the relationship rumours.

One person said: "ADELE SAID RUMORS WONT HAVE IT THIS TIME."

"And that’s how you clear it," another person said.

Someone else added: "Way to squash the rumor girl."

Well, that's that rumour cleared up.

Adele and Paul made their first appearance as a couple at the NBA Final games between Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks back in July, the singer told Vogue in November.

This is her first public relationship since her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki who she shares their nine-year-old son Angelo with.

The 15x Grammy Award winner praised her new partner in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey as part of her One Night Only concert special on CBS, and described him as "hilarious."

"Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does," she said.

