‘Sad’ men complaining about Taylor Swift put in their place by host's scathing speech

A Fox Sports pundit has called out the "insecure men" complaining about Taylor Swift being shown in the NFL coverage as she attends games to support her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

“There’s a lot of really weird, lonely, insecure men out there,” Cowherd said on his show The Herd.

“The fact that a pop star — the world’s biggest pop star — is dating a star tight end who had one of his greatest games ever, and the network puts them on the air briefly, then it bothers you, what does that say about your life?"

Cowherd noted Swift’s average screen time is just 25 seconds throughout the entire broadcast, and pointed out the misogyny given how other celebrity sightings such as Matthew McConaughey and Drake at games aren't an issue.

