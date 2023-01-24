Adin Ross wants change to hot tub streams and Adriana Chechik is mad

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Adin Ross wants the platform to put an end to hot tub streams, dubbing it "poison" and "soft porn."

Now, former porn star and video game streamer Adriana Chechik has a bone to pick with him.

Ross can be heard sharing his opinion about what the streaming platform should do in a video clip, which was shared to Dexerto's official Twitter account on Monday (23 January).

"I don't know how many people are going to back me on this," Ross says.

"Twitch, I believe heavily, you know I saw one person that lost a lot of money to gambling; you guys banned gambling, you guys moved on it quick. I think we have a problem Twitch. I think there is – the hot tub streams, bro.

"I think it should be banned from Twitch. I think hot tub streaming should be banned from Twitch," Ross continued.

He further added that hot tub streaming is similar to "soft porn" and a gateway to "OnlyFans," while also trying to liken it in the same category as gambling.

"It's promoting poison in the brain; it's making people addicted to – it's feeding their addiction to jerking off, which is a serious problem we have."

Ross concluded: "I'm gonna flat out say it, I don't care who agrees or doesn't agree. It's just a fact, in my opinion."

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The video clip caught the attention of Chechik, who swiftly took to Dexerto's comments to slam Ross, who she calls "disrespectful."

"Says a man who clout chases after sex workers for views. One of the most disrespectful person I have ever met. Him and his team are time wasters with no respect for woman or their time," she wrote.

Chechik was in the adult entertainment industry for nearly a decade and has now become a viral Twitch streamer with close to 830,000 followers.

She had also made an appearance on Ross' stream in a Discord call with the infamous content creator and former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

While in the call, Chechik revealed that she didn't want to go on the stream initially because she had seen a clip of him making another star do some strange "stuff."

Ross has seemingly been caught on other occasions doing weird stuff.

One of those instances is when he and Tate were playing a casual game of chess.

When the two finished the game and Tate stood up out of his chair, walking away, Ross was spotted sniffing his chair.

According to Ross, he, Tate and his brother Tristan developed a "genuine bond of friendship."

So when the Tates and two others were arrested on allegations of human trafficking rape and the formation of an organised crime group, he was "affected" by it.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

