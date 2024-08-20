Alicia Silverstone fans beg to know if she's ok after accidentally eating poison

Alicia Silverstone caused concern among viewers after posting a video online of herself biting into a poisonous plant that she had mistaken as fruit.

The Clueless actor posted the clip on Tuesday and shared how she spotted the strange-looking fruit in a bush while venturing around London.

She picked a piece of the plant and took a bite of it, then asked viewers if they could help her identify the fruit.

"OK, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” Silverstone said.



“I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether it’s a tomato or not. But it’s definitely not because look at these leaves," she added as she panned the camera to the bush.

"If I bite it … I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this? It’s almost like a pepper. Can someone tell me what it is? Thank you!”

In the caption, Silverstone wrote: "What the heck is this? I'm in England and I can't figure it out."





@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔





Viewers quickly identified the plant as a Jerusalem Cherry (otherwise known as Christmas cherry or winter cherry), which is a mildly poisonous nightshade species.

"In summer, it produces small clusters of white, star-shaped flowers, followed by long-lasting, spherical, red, yellow or orange fruit 1.5 to 2cm across." according to The Royal Horticultural Society.

In terms of the danger, the RHS says it is "Harmful if eaten," by humans and pets, and people should "Wear gloves and other protective equipment when handling."

Worried fans took to the comments section of Silverstone's video to warn her about the plant.

One person said: "OMG NO!! Jerusalem Cherry very poisonous in the Nightshade family. Hope you are ok."

"She’s clearly clueless…" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Your iPhone will tell you the plant if you take a picture and swipe up."

"Ma’am please post again, we can’t be left clueless and need to know you’re ok."

At the time of writing, Silverstone has not posted a follow-up video.

