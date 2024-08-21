Alicia Silverstone gives update to fans after accidentally eating poison

Alicia Silverstone has provided an update on social media after sparking concerns when she appeared to eat a poisonous fruit.

The Clueless actor was in England when she came across a plant and decided to pick the fruit from it to try it. She asked viewers in a video to tell her what the plant was.

"If I bite it … I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this? It’s almost like a pepper. Can someone tell me what it is? Thank you!" Silverstone said.

But it turned out the fruit was a Jerusalem Cherry (otherwise known as Christmas cherry or winter cherry), which is a mildly poisonous nightshade species.

According to The Royal Horticultural Society. the fruit is "Harmful if eaten," by humans and pets, and people should "Wear gloves and other protective equipment when handling".

Fans quickly took to the comment section to warn the actor that it was a poisonous fruit, and were worried when she hadn't posted an update.



That is until now... as Silverstone heard the warnings and posted a follow-up video to respond to concerns that she had been poisoned.

She posted a photo of herself from a photo shoot and declared that she's "Alive and well!"

"Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow," Silverstone added.













In the comments section, viewers shared their relief that Silverstone was alive and well.

One person said: "Girlllll why did this update take almost 24 hours though."

"Thank goodness!! Literally checking your page every hour," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Alicia, WE NEED VIDEO PROOF!!"

"Everyone’s been dying for an update about you, we’ve all been worried! Thank you for letting us know you’re ok!" a fourth person commented.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.