Alison Hammond, of Big Brother, Bake Off and This Morning fame, is a national treasure in the eyes of many – what with her accidentally pushing a model into Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock, her iconic laugh, and her chaotic celebrity interviews – but when one Twitter/X user reshared her chat with Beyoncé and referred to her simply as an “interviewer”, others quickly demanded they put respect on Hammond’s name.

If you missed it when it first aired all the way back in 2008, Hammond challenged the ex-Destiny’s Child member and 'Texas Hold ‘Em' singer to a game of Connect 4, apparently based on media reports at the time that she was “fierce” at the popular party game.

Knowles confirmed she was “really good at it”, before playing the game and beating Hammond fair and square.

The video clip then resurfaced on Twitter/X Monday, exactly 16 years on from its first broadcast date, with Beyoncé fan @beyoncegarden responding to their own question – “what’s your favourite video from your favourite artist” – by sharing the chaotic scenes, commenting “Beyoncé randomly beating her interviewer at Connect 4 will forever be iconic LMAOOO”.

Except people soon responded with shock at the ‘erasure’ of Alison Hammond:

One referred to her as “the queen of Britain”:

And some even shared other classic moments featuring the beloved TV presenter:

Not to mention that Hammond is currently making headlines following this week’s Great British Bake Off, where she popped herself onto one of the counters, only to fall off it moments later.

Never change, Alison.

