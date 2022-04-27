While leaving court on Tuesday, Amber Heard faced a crowd of angry Johnny Depp fans who furiously booed her.

On day nine of the defamation trial between Heard, 36, and Depp, 58, the jury heard testimony from a clinical psychologist, and the defense conducted a cross-examination of the psychologist.

Heard and her team has been heavily scrutinized by the public, especially on social media. As the trial continues to unfold, more people are taking issue with Heard.

Since day one of the trial, Depp fans have stood outside the courtroom holding signs supporting the 58-year-old-actor. So it comes as no surprise that a group of them booed the 36-year-old actress in support of Depp.

As Heard made her way to her car on Tuesdays, fans spotted her and proceeded to boo her, then yelled intimidating questions like "where is the money for the charity?" A reference to money Heard pledged she'd donate to the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles but has not confirmed if she did.

Crowd Boo's Amber Heard Leaving Court www.youtube.com

In the video, as Heard's car drives by the crowd of Depp fans they point their thumbs down and continue to boo her.

Perhaps most peculiarly, at the end of the video a person is shown standing outside the courthouse with their pet alpaca. It is unclear why they brought the alpaca.

The defamation suit began last week in regards to a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post about experiencing domestic abuse. Although Depp was not named, many concluded that the personal anecdote was about him.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million on the grounds that Heard lied causing damage to his career and reputation.

Since then, Heard has made serious allegations against Depp and vice versa. Heard has accused Depp of hitting her and sexually assaulting her during their relationship. Depp has accused Heard of hitting him.

Depp has denied any allegations of abuse. Heard admitted she got violent with Depp.

So far, standout moments from the trial paint Heard in a poor light. Heard's attorneys claimed Heard walked around with a Milani concealer kit in her bag throughout their relationship. However the cosmetic company disputed this claim saying their concealer kit had been manufactured after the two were divorced.



Online and outside the courthouse, people are taking Depp's side. Some fans have ever begun making video montages of courtroom footage.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

