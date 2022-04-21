Amber Heard admits to getting violent with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has been heard in audio recordings, admitting that she would 'hit' Johnny Depp.

The recording, thought to have been secretly done by Depp, was played at the pair's ongoing defamation trial.

"I didn't punch you. I'm sorry I didn't hit you across the face in a proper slap," she can be heard saying in one. "I was hitting you, it was not punching you."

Depp says: "Don't tell what it feels like to be punched," before Heard goes on to call him a "f****** baby".

