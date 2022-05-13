Content creators are quickly pivoting to anti-Amber Heard content - and are getting millions of views for it.

Some of these creators spoke with NBC News about this on the basis that the outlet keeps their last names out of it for privacy.

One creator named Jacob, 15 told the outlet that he was making YouTube videos about the video game “Elden Ring.”

But then the defamation lawsuit trial that Johnny Depp has against his ex-wife was a recommended video on the platform feed.

He said he noticed the video had millions of views but didn’t really have many subscribers. At that time, his videos were also only getting a few hundred views, so he took it upon himself to make comments about the trial.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the span of a week, Jacob’s new content amassed over 10 million views.

“I just started uploading on it, and it worked,” he told the outlet.

Since the beginning of the trial last month, content about the trial has continuously popped up on TikTok,Instagram, YouTube and other platforms.

The buzz has also attracted content creators in many different spaces who seem to be making strides through viewers’ interest and the algorithm.

Many of the videos tend to use clips from the courtroom exchanges, which often showcase moments that are framed as painting Heard and her team adversely.

Some have music in the background, are lightly edited, or just feature commentary on the court proceedings.

NBC News also stated that six creators in interviews, including Jacob, said that the change of topics helped them reach audiences of millions on YouTube and TikTok.

These six creators also happened to be leaning to the side of support for The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and said that they believe Depp is a victim of domestic violence. Heard has admitted to hitting Depp in defence or in her sister’s defence.

Their content is all a part of the “Justice for Johnny” social media movement, which has taken over platforms with content supportive of Depp and antagonistic to Heard.

NBC News further noted that Cyabra, a disinformation monitoring platform, analysed more than 2,300 Twitter profiles that have talked about the trial and discovered that 93 per cent supported Depp.

Although some creators seek monetary gain from the videos, some have decided to hold off and said they made the content because the trial was important to them.

YouTuber Haider Ali, 27, told the outlet that he is a victim of domestic violence and has been encouraged by the people who believe Depp’s sentiments.

Prior to the trial, Ali used to upload guitar covers to his YouTube to an audience of hundreds. Now his Depp and Heard videos have millions of views.

“It’s been an overwhelming response from people who are survivors of domestic violence and abuse,” he said.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m for defamation following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she said she was a victim of domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing Depp, also alleging defamation.

Check out the full NBC report here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

