Amber Heard's Twitter account has disappeared from the platform following ex-boyfriend Elon Musk's takeover.

The tech tycoon closed the eye-watering $44bn (£32.8bn) deal last week, though he tried to pull out from the deal back in July.

Musk's move prompted Twitter to sue him. Despite a tumultuous few months, Musk since said he's "excited about the Twitter situation," during a recent Tesla earnings call.

"I think it's an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now," he added.

But now, attention has been turned to his ex Amber Heard, who has seemingly vanished from the platform.

One viral tweet from YouTuber Matthew Lewis, better known online as That Umbrella Guy, simply read: "Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter."

The image showed a black screen under Heard's Twitter handle @RealAmberHeard, which said: "This account doesn't exist, try searching for another."





Speculation was rife on Twitter...

Former TMZ employee Morgan Tremaine, who testified at Heard's defamation battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year, wrote: "Hmm looks like someone didn't want their ex-boyfriend to have access to their account and DM's."

Many others mirrored a similar sentiment, with one saying: "So Elon can’t snoop at her messages," while another user reiterated: "I seen that! Probably worried a certain someone may see her Twitter DMs?..lol."

Another slammed the claims, penning: "This is not the flex you think it is,"

"Do you really think that even if she deleted her Twitter to keep her ex from stalking her private messages, that this wouldn't be an abuse of his power here? Making Elon Musk sound like a creep to own Amber Heard, oh you really showed her."

Another believed the claims to be a huge reach, suggesting: "Deleting a Twitter account doesn’t mean much."

Indy100 reached out to Amber Heard's rep for comment.

