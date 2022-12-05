When rumors circulated last week that GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were in a romantic relationship they were only that, rumors.

But by Monday, 5 December, the two were pulled from their anchoring duties.

The pair's apparent whirlwind romance took the public by surprise as both Robach and Holmes are married, although separated from their respective spouses.

And, apparently, it took GMA3's parent company, ABC, by surprise too.

Here's everything about Robach and Holmes' relationship explained.

Who are Amy Robach and TJ Holmes?

Robach, 49, is a reporter for ABC News, co-anchor for 20/20, and anchor for Good Morning America.

She first joined ABC in 2012.

Holmes, 45, began working at ABC in 2014. He is an ABC News correspondent and anchor for GMA3. He previously anchored World News Now and at CNN.

Amy Robach (left) and TJ Holmes (right) shortly before running the New York Marathon earlier this year Getty Images

What are Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' roles at GMA3?

Both Robach and Holmes began working at GMA3 in 2020.

The show, initially called Pandemic: What You Need to Know, was used to share information about the Covid-19 pandemic. It began in March 2020 with Robach as the anchor.

Holmes joined Robach as an anchor in September 2020.

Over time the show has rebranded to a GMA3: What You Need to Know.

When did rumors of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' romance begin?

On 30 November, the Daily Mail reported that the GMA3 co-anchors were in a secret relationship.

Daily Mail claimed the two had taken a trip together weeks before Thanksgiving and shared multiple photos of the two holding hands, walking together, and going on outings.

According to the publication, the two began their relationship in August. Although both are separated from their spouses, neither of their divorces is finalized.

A representative for Robach and Holmes told the New York Timeslast week, "they had been close friends for many years but this relationship started over the past few months, after they separated from their respective spouses in August. They had not told anyone, even at ABC, because they were waiting until they both were divorced.”

How did people react to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' relationship?

Online, people reacted to news of the two's relationship with mixed feelings.

Some felt the two owed it to the public to reveal their relationship.

@GreatPrinciple

But others, like Howard Stern, did not see the problem with the two's relationship.

"I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here," Stern said on his radio show. "If those two work together and they wanna bang and be in love, what do I give a s***?"

Some took the opportunityto make memes and jokes about the two, including Mindy Kaling.

@mindykaling

@MarissaSaysWhat





What has ABC said about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes?

Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, reportedly told staff members on Monday both Robach and Holmes would be pulled from the air saying their affair had become an “internal and external distraction."

ABC News correspondents Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for Robach and Holmes on Monday.

Godwin noted that the co-anchor relationship was not in violation of company policy and asked that staff "stop whispering about it in the hallways" according to a person familiar with the matter.

It is unclear how long the two will remain off the air.

