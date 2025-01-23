Amy Schumer thanks trolls for cruel comments which led to health diagnosis

While internet trolling isn't something that should be encouraged, in a rare instance, it's believed it actually may have played a part in helping Amy Schumer get a health diagnosis.

The 43-year-old comedian recently reflected on a time when people online criticised her appearance, a period which became particularly intense ‘a year ago’.

Schumer spoke to Alex Cooper on an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy about the way people attacked her appearance. Commenters were reportedly trolling the Trainwreck star because of the shape of her face.

“A year ago, the internet really came for me,” Schumer told Cooper. She ignored the comments at first. “I was like, ‘Okay, everybody, like, relax’.”

However, Schumer soon started receiving comments from physicians. “Doctors were chiming in in the comments and they were, like, ‘No, no… something’s really up. Your face looks so crazy.’”

Amy Schumer revealed her Cushing syndrome diagnosis in 2024 Getty

Although trolling someone's appearance is not something anyone should do, the comments from the doctors after receiving remarks about her face led Schumer to find answers. Doctors believed she might have Cushing syndrome (also written as Cushing's syndrome) which happens when the body has too much cortisol for a long time. This can result in a ‘fatty hump’ between the shoulders, a rounded face, and stretch marks on the skin that appear pink or purple. It can also cause high blood pressure, Mayo Clinic explains.

The long-term use of steroid medications can also lead to Cushing syndrome. The condition can also cause weight gain, and a distinctive swelling of the face known as ‘moon face’.

“At first, I was like, ‘f*** off,’ Schumer recalled. But then she realised, “I have been getting steroid injections for my scars.” The scars were from her breast reduction surgery and Cesarean section.

Looking back on her diagnosis, the Kinda Pregnant star said she “wouldn’t have known” she had Cushing syndrome, “if the internet hadn’t come for me so hard.” She shared her diagnosis with the public in February 2024.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.