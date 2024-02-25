What is Cushing Syndrome? The rare disease suffered by Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer recently revealed that she has being diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome, but what is the extremely rare condition?

The 42-year-old recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallonto promote the second series of Life & Beth. During her time on the show, many took the opportunity to comment on her appearance.

Earlier this month the comedian took to Instagram to write: "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face."

"I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now."

Since then she has gone on to reveal she has Cushing Syndrome, an illness that effects roughly 13 million people a year, according to the National Organisation of Rare Diseases.

The illness is defined as "a rare endocrine disorder, characterised by a variety of symptoms and physical abnormalities that occur as a result of excessive amounts of the hormone cortisol, a vital glucocorticoid."

Symptoms of Cushing Syndrome include bone pain, easily-bruised skin, acne, and weight gain in the face.

Speaking to writer Jessica Yellin, Schumer said she felt "reborn" in light of her diagnosis.

"There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands.

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up.

"So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family."

Despite the comments over he appearance being hurtful, Schumer admits it's how she realised something wasn't right.

The I Feel Pretty star said she shared her diagnosis to "advocate for women's health".

"I am extremely privileged to have the resources I have for my health and I know it's not that way for most people. I am grateful and want to use my voice to continue to fight for women."

