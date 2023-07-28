Andrew Tate has launched his own comic which costs a staggering amount of money

Andrew Tate has announced a new business venture... in comic books – something that certainly wasn't on our 2023 bingo cards.

The former kickboxer took to Twitter to share the news of his Top G comic, which reportedly follows the storyline of him and his brother Tristan taking on the Matrix. Classic.

Attention soon turned to the cost of the so-called "collectable" item at a staggering $97 (£75).

"They don’t want you to know the truth – they want you living in a mental cage, chained by a weak mindset," the official DNG Comics website reads. "I became the superhero of the youth by telling the truth and teaching young men to be strong. And now I am being punished for it, in real time. These stories reflect the harsh truths of the Matrix, how I escaped it, and what I predict they will try next."

The news soon racked up some opinions online...

"The crazy thing is People will buy it," one person tweeted, while another added: "Well, he is great at comedy."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Holy moly, In general I don’t care enough to comment what people spend their money on… but MAN."

It comes after his two-and-a-half-hour-long sit down with Tucker Carlson was rumoured to be the "most watched interview of all time."



The dedicated Tate fan account shared a screenshot of a Wikipedia page titled 'List of most watched television interviews'.

However, Sportskeeda revealed the screenshot to be either edited or photoshopped as the current page lists a 1993 Oprah Winfrey interview with Michael Jackson as the most-watched television interview with an average viewership of 62.3 million.

Not to mention, the interview was not aired on television, and instead, on Twitter for Carlson's independent talk show named Tucker on Twitter.

