Andrew Tate has claimed he was once offered the chance to fight Floyd Mayweather but turned it down.

Speaking to Rob Moore, the host asked the controversial commentator and former kickboxer who has been erased from social media, who he would consider taking on.

Moore asked about the prospects of Mayweather, to which Tate said "no" and claimed he had already been "offered that fight" but turned it down.

"He is one of my heroes so I couldn’t bring myself to do it," Tate said, before adding: "He’s retired and he’s small and I’m a lot bigger than him. I wouldn’t get knocked out, I’d be totally fine.'"

He then called Mayweather the "best boxer of our time" and he refused to go head-to-head due to the admiration he has for him.

Tate gushed: "I love his story. I love his confidence. I love how he self-hypnotises. Every single word out of his mouth is self-hypnosis. I love how he hypnotizes his opponents. His style. Everyone says he’s boring, he is not boring. If you appreciate defence he is the best there’s ever been."

He said he wouldn't be able to bring himself to "ever throw a punch" towards Mayweather, before adding: "I have very few heroes in the world and he’s one of them."



The influencer later praised YouTuber Jake Paul for "certainly" being "the best of all the influencers who are currently fighting today".

However, his kind words didn't stretch to the likes of KSI and other social media boxers, who he called "clowns" that he'd beat in the first round.

