Andrew Tate claims he has $40m of assets being "returned" to him because of a "lack of evidence" in his human trafficking case.

The controversial influencer and his brother Tristan Tate were both arrested in Romania on December 29 2022 and were held due to an investigation into alleged sexual assault and exploitation.

Days later, all of their assets were seized and have been held by Romanian authorities since.

But in an update on X / Twitter, Andrew Tate claimed he is due to have all of his assets, including his famous orange Bugatti Chiron, returned.

Tate posted an image of himself topless with a thumbs up, adding: "The Bucharest Tribunal Court has just ruled to return my 40,000,000 dollars of assets due to a lack of evidence.

"All my super cars. Gold bars. $3,000,000 in cash.

"Everything."

Brother Tristan Tate took to social media too.

He posted: "The judges have proven once again that justice exists here in Romania. All of my cars that have recently been seized from me will be returned in less than 24 hours.

"Credit to them on yet another good call. Over soon."

This comes just weeks after Andrew Tate's Bucharest home was raided as one of four properties searched by police in connection to the ongoing case.

Dexerto reports a spokesperson for Tate said: "Although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering."

Andrew Tate has remained his outspoken and outlandish self, recently having his say about Oasis tickets and saying their heyday was "the height of Britain" - despite being a kid through the 1990s.

