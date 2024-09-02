Everyone is saying the same thing after Andrew Tate's nostalgic Oasis post

After millions were still getting over the disappointment of missing out on Oasis tickets (and a lot of those that did reeling from the so-called 'dynamic pricing'), Andrew Tate popped up on social media claiming that Oasis's heyday was at the "height of Britain" and that "if you didn't live it, you'll never understand it".

But a lot of social media users quickly pointed out the same thing.

In the latest part of the soap opera 'What has Andrew Tate said this time', Tate shared a nostalgic post saying 1990s Britain was a time when "the country was united" and "nobody got stabbed, nobody died".

He said: "A time when you could go down the pub, interact with people you knew and didn't know and have the best night of your life on 15 quid. A time when there was always something happening, in every city, seven nights a week.

"The country was united. There was a feeling in the air. Constant electricity. And it's all gone now. It's died. All we have are the songs from those times."

But a number of social media users have pointed out that Tate would not have "lived it" like he claimed in his post, as he would have been around the age of 10, and violent crime rates were at their peak in 1995 despite claiming "nobody got stabbed, nobody died".

One said: "Hold on but you were 10 years old in 1996, 20 in 2006... So you can hardly claim to have lived it."

Another said "1995 was the peak year for violent crime" and rates have been "falling for three decades since".

More continued to point out this is the case.

Another popular post said Tate would have been eight-years-old in 1994.

One said Tate would have been "playing with his toys when we were down the pub enjoying everything he's mentioned".



Another pointed out violent crime peaked in London during the time Tate mentioned.

One made reference to comments Tate made before about hundreds of thousands of people who attends gigs "acting like peasants".

Another joked Tate's post is "a minion picture away from being a Facebook post".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.