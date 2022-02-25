Andy Cohen has been rinsed online after he used Wordle of all things to make a point about the crisis in Ukraine.

The American talk show host made people grit their teeth when he put "peace" as his first guess on the viral daily word game, presumably to send a message about what he wants to happen in the region - though we doubt it will be the act of diplomacy to make Putin withdraw.

Cohen screenshotted his act of armistice on Instagram, where it was duly screenshotted and spread on Twitter by people who thought he was being pretty cringe.





His brave intervention comes as the war in Ukraine enters its second day, with people reporting explosions in Kyiv.

Ukraine says at least 137 people - civilians and soldiers - have been killed, with UN estimates suggesting more than 100,000 people have already fled from their homes.

The UK, US and EU have all announced sanctions on Russia, but what will be more effective - those or Wordle posts?

Meanwhile, Cohen is not the only US talk show host to cause people's eyebrows to raise with their commentary on Ukraine. One host was very upset indeed to learn her European travel plans may be affected by the conflict.

And when actor AnnaLynne McCord read out a poem she had written about Putin - yes really - and posted it on social media, people were similarly cringed out.

Fair play to Cohen though, he's managed to combine two of 2022's biggest talking points in one post, showing his finger daren't stray from the pulse. All he needs now is a lateral flow test in the background and he will have covered all bases.

Cheers, Andy.

