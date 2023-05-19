Death of Andy Rourke highlights cross-generational love of The Smiths

Andy Rourke, best known for being the bassist of British band The Smiths, has passed away aged 59, from pancreatic cancer.

The passing was announced this morning from former band member Johnny Marr.

Marr, reknowned as one of the best guitarists in music, wrote in a tweet: "Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans."

Many have shared their respects and love of Rourke.

John, who has been a fan of The Smiths since the beginning of the band’s career, shared how ‘awful’ and ‘tragic’ the passing of the bassist was. Others shared the first time they discovered The Smiths and Rourke’s incredible talent.

But it’s not just those who grew up listening and attending concerts of The Smiths that are devastated.

Rourke’s passing has beautifully highlighted how, despite the band breaking up in 1987, The Smiths continues to be loved by all ages. The use of The Smiths’ music in pop culture, from Ferris Buller’s Day Off to (500) Days of Summer means the band is perpetually being discovered by younger audiences. As well as those who knew of the band from growing up listening to their parent’s music, as some shared.

Teenagers took to TikTok to mourn the loss of Rourke in the same way that fans in their 50s and 60s were. With some saying how they found out at school with their classmates, who were all shocked and saddened by the passing.





@mollieluvscats rest in peace, thank you for your wonderful music, you were an incredible inspiration





Those who knew and worked with Rourke also shared their memories and paid tributes to the bassist. New Order paid tribute to ‘one of the founder members of a great Manchester band.’ Billy Bragg also shared on Twitter that he has ‘great memories of him playing with Johnny Marr and myself on the Red Wedge tour.’

Mike Joyce, The Smiths’ drummer, also paid his respects. He wrote ‘not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I’ve ever met.” He added, “his musical legacy is perpetual.”





