Angela White is not only a legend of the adult film industry but she’s also become a regular podcast star.

The so-called “Meryl Streep of porn” has spoken with pride and candour about her two decades in the business on a number of different shows.

From the “perfect size” for a man to her longest stint in bed, it seems no topic has been off-limits to her various interviewers.

But now, it appears, White has decided her time in the hot seat is over and, instead, she wants to be the one calling the shots.

A mysterious new Instagram page has emerged featuring a photo of the X-rated icon with the name ‘angelawhitepodcast’.

And whilst the 37-year-old so far hasn’t made any official announcement about a move into podcasting, she is following ‘angelawhitepodcast’ via her official Insta account, which suggests it is legit.

Such is her influence, the page already has more than 4,300 followers, despite it being devoid of posts at the time of writing.

So far nothing has been posted to the mysterious Instagram account angelawhitepodcast





This exciting potential career development comes after legions of loyal fans expressed concern over her workload.

“After doing over nine hundred scenes, isn't it time to consider taking a break for once?” one Instagram user, named DionYoung255, commented on one of her posts.

She replied by making clear that she had no intention of retiring, writing back: “Do a job you love and never work a day in your life.”

But commentators weren’t reassured.

“I don't know, Angela. That's a brutal way to treat your body for years on end. At some point you pay a price,” one responded.

“I think you should find a nice guy, enjoy a relationship for once. Haven't you at least earned that?” asked another, adding: “I think you have earned some downtime and a romantic dinner with some guy you connect with. But it's your body, so go ahead and keep going, if that's what you want to do.”

But White insisted: “I do take time to have romantic dinners and connect. I do have ‘real relationships’ (even if they may be unconventional). Thank you for your concern but I love my life and my job’.”

Still, if this podcast account is anything to go by, maybe she has decided to give her body a bit of a break, after all, and focus more on using her mouth.

We mean for conducting interviews, obviously.

