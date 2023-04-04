Porn legend Angela White reveals the length of her longest ever sex session

Angela White, aka “the Meryl Streep of porn”, has opened up about her wildest sexual experiences and offered a staggering illustration of her stamina.

The award-winning adult film star was speaking to the OnlyStans podcast last week when host Glenny Balls shared his awe at discovering she’d once had sex with fellow actor Manuel Ferrara for 83 minutes.

But she swiftly made it clear that an hour and 23 minutes is nothing to her – she’s gone much longer than that.

“The longest I’ve had sex for is like six hours,” White, 34, admitted casually.

Probed on the encounter, the Australian icon conceded: “It wasn't, like, just penetrative sex for six hours. We were fooling around for six hours and having sex, making out, some oral, some cuddles, some cuddle-f**king, some railing, like it goes in and out – it wasn't just bam bam bam for six hours."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She added that the only breaks they took were for water or to go to the bathroom.

White also confirmed that the marathon session was purely for her and her partner’s own enjoyment – it wasn’t filmed for the entertainment of others.

However, she wouldn’t reveal the man’s identity – referring to him as just “some random dude” who “really matched her sexual energy”.

And, seriously, that's some energy.

Angela White Uses Glenny's Palm To Find Her Sweet Spot | Only Stans Ep. 45 youtu.be

The 34-year-old also reminisced about the time she “accidentally” had sex with identical twin brothers.

No, not at the same time (although she admitted she did, at one point, suggest a threesome – an idea which the siblings duly rejected), but in quick succession.

She said she’d been camming with both of them, separately, and didn’t realise they were two different people until she was with “twin one” one day and he announced: “I have a surprise for you.”

Then, to her amazement, “twin two” entered the room.

Stressing that the pair “did not have identical personalities” she recalled that they were physically identical and even had the “same c**k”.

“I had chemistry with both of them. I liked them both, but it just so happened that I ended up meeting up with twin one first,” she said. “Twin two wanted to meet up with me too, but once I started kind of dating [...] twin one, twin two, and I didn't do anything, even though I did suggest once maybe we should.”

She went on: “So twin one and I stop seeing each other and then twin two and I started f**king. Twin one didn’t know in the beginning but it wasn't some malicious thing, I genuinely had a connection with twin two.

“They were both really great guys in their own different ways,” she added.

Honestly, we feel exhausted just hearing about it all.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.