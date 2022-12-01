Porn star Angela White has opened up about her thoughts about adult platforms like OnlyFans and how they have helped to “normalise” porn.

The Australian has one of the biggest OnlyFans followings in the world and reportedly makes millions of dollars from that alone.

White revealed in an interview with Man of Many that she was slut-shamed when she was in high school and found that porn was the only place she witnessed “women being celebrated for having sex with multiple people and expressing and exploring their sexuality”.

She explained: “I wanted to get into porn as soon as I saw it at the age of 14. I waited till I was 18, then contacted a few companies that I wanted to shoot for, and the rest is history.”

While she believes the sexist stereotyping aimed at women in the industry is getting better, she credits platforms like OnlyFans for a lot of the progress.

White said: “Women are still being slut-shamed for expressing their sexuality on their own terms, but with the explosion of OnlyFans, I feel like adult entertainment has become a little bit more normalised.”

Having content behind paywalls on such platforms allows sex workers to have control over not only their income but their privacy and consent. White also explained that it was a vital tool during the pandemic.

She said: “OnlyFans was amazing for sex workers. Especially in porn because the industry shut down for quite an extended period, given that we couldn’t have sex six feet apart. Well, some people can, but most dicks aren’t that big… ”

She continued: “The industry shut down for a long period of time, and OnlyFans was a great way for performers to work from home, do solo content, interact with fans, and do custom videos.”

