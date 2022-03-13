People have been showing their appreciation for singer Annie Lennox on Twitter, and who am I to disagree with that?

Praise was heaped onto the musician – who was one-half of the 'Sweet Dreams' hitmakers Eurythmics – after one user on the social media site, named Jason Strummer, asked if people recognised an image of the music legend.

After sharing a portrait of the artist with the caption, “without looking it up, who is this”, people soon flocked to the post to point out exactly who it is.

And you don’t need to travel the world and the seven seas to see some love for Ms Lennox – as her name trended on Twitter on Sunday.

One replied: “The incredibly beautiful and talented Annie Lennox! When I was way younger and blonde I was told I looked like her! One of the best compliments I ever got.”

“The woman who possesses one of the most amazing voices ever – Annie Lennox,” another wrote.

A third commented: “One of the most classy [sic] and talented singers of our generation… Annie.”

“Who needs to look it up? She’s barely changed in 40 years. Annie Lennox,” a fourth simply replied.

And it wasn’t long after the initial tweet went viral that other posts celebrated Ms Lennox’s talents, with one account sharing a “fyah” picture of the performer as a drag king:

Neither Ms Lennox or her Eurythmics co-star Dave Stewart has acknowledged the Twitter trend, with the former rarely posting on her account.

Her latest tweet was posted on 3 March, when Ms Lennox shared a video from UNHCR, the United Nations’ Refugee Agency.

She wrote: “1 million refugees have now fled Ukraine. The situation is grave, but there are ways you can help.

“If you are able, please donate to @Refugees. UNCHR, the UN Refugee Agency, needs your help to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance.”

That’s legendary behaviour right there.

