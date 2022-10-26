Antonio Brown has come out in support of Kanye West after a growing number of brands cut ties with the rapper.

West continues to attract controversy after making anti-semitic comments. Last week, Twitter and Instagram locked West’s accounts due to posts that were deemed antisemitic, including a tweet in which the rapper said he would soon go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

According to the AP news agency, the now-removed tweet added: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone wheoever opposes your agenda [sic].”

Adidas officially ended its partnership with the 45-year-old over the rapper’s antisemitic comments. Adidas joins Balenciaga in cutting ties with West, as well as Vogue, in the aftermath of his comments.

Balenciaga announced on Friday (21 October) that it “no longer has any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist”.

Now, Brown has posted a statement supporting West, claiming that the antisemitic comments were taken "out of proportion" by the media.

"The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others."

He added: "None of us in this world are free of judgment, yet we live in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven our dialogues on cultural issues toward diatribes [sic]."

Antonio Brown is supporting the rapper amid the fallout from anti-semitic comments Steph Chambers/Getty images

"Sensationalism and groupthink have forced people to not speak their minds and act out in fear rather than love. For these reasons, I stand by my dedication to freedom of speech, thought, and opinion."

"I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and designs to our world I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye."

Other NFL players haven’t been as supportive, with Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown becoming the latest people to sever ties with Ye and remove themselves from Donda Sports.

