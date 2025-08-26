Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have reportedly been spotted kissing in London, sparking dating rumours.

The actor who was in London last week to promote her new film, Caught Stealing, was seen kissing the 'As It Was' singer at Rita's in Soho, as reported by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

Here's everything you need to know:

What have sources said?

"He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run," a source told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun, “Harry and Zoë were tucked away in a corner in Rita’s and were snogging like teenagers,” and added, “They seemed really into each other and didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing."

“She had been at the Caught Stealing premiere which is a 10-minute walk away from the bar. They walked in together; it was definitely a date. They make a gorgeous couple.”

"This is very early days, there are no labels. They’re having a lot of fun together.”

Rome sighting

The two have also been spotted together on another occasion, as a video posted by a Styles fan account on X showed them walking together down a street in Rome.

Styles and Kravitz can be seen arm in arm, with the Batman actor wearing a white mini dress and black pumps, while the 'Watermelon Sugar; singer sported jeans and a navy jacket.

Relationship history

Kravitz was previously in a relationship with her Blink Twice star Channing Tatum, where the two met during casting for the film, and got engaged in October 2023, but called it off a year later.

A source cited to PEOPLE that the split was down to how "they realized they're at different stages in life."

Styles was last linked to actor Taylor Russell but broke up after less than a year of dating in May 2024.

Previously, Styles was linked to Emily Ratajkowski, and before that, he was dating his Don't Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, for nearly two years.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles shocks the internet with NSFW range, and Zoe Kravitz had to destroy Taylor Swift's bathroom for this crazy reason.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.