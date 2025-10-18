Eric Trump sparks Succession and Kendall Roy comparisons as he shares ‘sad’ anecdote

It’s considered by many to be loosely based on Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch family, but Twitter/X users are this week comparing the smash hit HBO series Succession – more specifically, the character of Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong - to Eric Trump, following bizarre comments he made to CNN on Friday.

The interview followed Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto making headlines at this week’s Gaza peace summit, when he was caught on a hot mic asking President Donald Trump for a meeting with his son Eric.

Trump told Subianto: “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call.”

When asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if he had heard from or been called by his father, Eric replied: “No, not about that, but I’m glad he acknowledges that I’m a good boy. I am a good boy.”

We promise a dog didn’t just write that last paragraph, but the whole exchange has stunned people on social media:

There were those who made dog jokes:

But many referred to Succession, with podcaster Emma Vigeland saying the clip contained “dangerous levels of Kendall Roy energy”:

“Succession paved the way,” declared another user:

And GIFs from the show were shared too:

But not only that, some felt sorry for Eric, with one claiming he has been “waiting for this validation” from his father “his whole life”:

Another described it as “so sad”:

President Subianto and President Trump’s conversation at the Gaza summit was controversial due to its potential to be a conflict of interest, what with Eric being executive vice president of the Trump Organization, but Subianto meeting his father in a professional capacity.

The Indonesian leader has also been credibly accused of war crimes.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.