Gen Z are opting for 'career minimalism' in the workplace but what is it?

Gen Z is reshaping how they think about work, stepping away from the traditional corporate climb that defined previous generations. Instead, they’re embracing a new workplace ethos known as career minimalism.

Although Gen Z employees are projected to fill 1 in 10 managerial roles this year, leadership isn’t necessarily their ultimate goal. Their true ambitions often lie beyond the 9-to-5 grind.

In fact, a striking 68 per cent openly admitted that if it wasn’t for the pay rise or title, they wouldn’t bother with management positions at all, according to Glassdoor.

So, what exactly is career minimalism?

Rather than following the traditional path of climbing the corporate ladder, Gen Z is redefining success on their own terms.

iStock

In an unpredictable job market shaped by layoffs, rapid technological AI change, and burnout, they’re choosing to focus less on rapid advancement and more on maintaining a manageable workload, job security, and personal growth.

Career minimalism means opting for a balanced approach – where expanding skills and well-being take precedence over chasing titles or climbing higher for its own sake.

"Gen Z is reconsidering what it means to be successful at work in this moment," Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor's chief economist, said. "They're not rejecting ambition — they're redirecting it toward sustainable career paths that prioritise both financial security and personal fulfilment."

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.