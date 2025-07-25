Harry Styles shocks the internet with NSFW range: 'This wasn't on my 2025 bingo card'

The internet collectively paused as Harry Styles unveiled a fresh surprise. New music? Not this time. Another tour announcement? Think again. Instead, the pop icon launched a decidedly NSFW range of products — and while fans were caught off guard, they’re quickly warming to the unexpected move.

Styles’ lifestyle brand 'Pleasing' appears to be venturing into the sexual wellness sphere, teasing a provocative new collection of sex toys.

Aptly named 'Please Yourself', the range includes a double-ended vibrator — cleverly shaped like a microphone — created in collaboration with sex educator, author, and founder of the sex-positive Spectrum Boutique, Zoë Ligon. Also featured in the launch is The Pleasing Lube, for good measure.

Priced at $68 and $25, respectively, the products are marked as ‘coming soon’ on the brand’s website, with curious (and 18+) fans invited to register their email for updates.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for social media to light up, with fans quick to share their shock, delight, and everything in between.

"We simply love a man who listens to what the people want," one quipped, as another chimed in: "This is the most Harry Styles thing ever. I love it."

Over on TikTok, users wasted no time reacting, with one viral clip from Dan Cashio (@dancashio) racking up 1.3 million views. "It certainly wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card," he shared.

"I just remember when it was announced Harry Styles was having a brand called Pleasing, and everyone was like ‘oi, oi’ – and it turned out to be nail polishes and make-up," Dan joked. "And now it’s like 'oh no, that’s what we thought Pleasing was going to be.'"

"The idea of Pleasing Yourself is at the heart of the Pleasing brand and a part of our ethos from the very beginning," Harry Lambert, Pleasing's creative director, shared. "This next step felt like such a natural progression, especially as something our community has been asking for from the get-go. It’s something we’re proud to embrace and speak about openly."

