Zoe Kravitz had to destroy Taylor Swift's bathroom for this crazy reason

Zoe Kravitz has revealed she once had to destroy Taylor Swift's bathroom for the most hilarious reason.

The actress told the story, on the Late Show with Seth Meyers, of how her mother lost her pet snake down a hole in Swift's bathroom whilst they were taking shelter there during the wildfires.

Kravitz said: "Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there's a snake somewhere in her house."

She went on to tease that Taylor Swift's next album would be called 'Orpheus' after the snake who destroyed her bathroom.

