Ariana Grande forced to ditch high heels for final London shows after injury

Ariana Grande has disclosed that a "minor injury" has left her unable to wear high heels for her remaining London concerts.

The 33-year-old American vocalist is scheduled to wrap up the final two dates of her Eternal Sunshine tour at the O2 Arena on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Ahead of her penultimate performance, Grande told fans she would be wearing "cozy footwear" after sustaining a "deep cut".

Addressing her followers on Instagram Stories, the singer wrote: "My sweet petals. I wanted to let you know I will need to be in cozy footwear for this evening’s show (and possibly tomorrow’s) as I am bandaged up underneath, recovering from a minor injury.

"It is not a sprain or anything muscular but just a deep cut!"

She continued: "So when you see me tonight without my signature heels, or even possibly having a little trouble putting weight on that foot, that is why!

"But please do not fret. On with the show and I am on the mend!"

Concluding her message, Grande said: "I cannot wait to perform for you tonight and tomorrow (even if I am a few inches shorter than usual)… I love you always. Two more…"

Clips shared on social media showed the artist walking and running across the stage in flat, black knee-high platform boots.

The Eternal Sunshine tour launched in June and encompassed more than 30 dates in North America prior to her 10-show residency at London’s O2 Arena.

Once the tour finishes, Grande plans to step back from public appearances following what her spokesperson called "endless, ongoing public scrutiny".

A statement issued by her team earlier this month stated: "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.

"This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

Speaking to an audience at a previous tour date, Grande said her move to pause her public career came from "a thoughtful and empowered place" and was "not a reactive or impulsive thing".

She has also withdrawn from the forthcoming London revival of Stephen Sondheim's musical Sunday In The Park With George, where she was scheduled to star opposite her Wicked castmate Jonathan Bailey.

Her role is set to be recast.

This follows the release of the music video for Petal, the title track from her eighth studio album, which prompted public speculation regarding her well-being.

Grande has won three Grammy awards across a successful recording career that began in 2013 with her debut album, Yours Truly.

She initially came to prominence playing Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon comedy series Victorious and Sam & Cat.

She subsequently received an Oscar nomination for her performance as Glinda in the feature film adaptation of Wicked.