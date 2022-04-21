A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).

According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested.

NBC News also cited law enforcement sources claiming that Rihanna was with Mayers when he was arrested and that a search warrant was carried out at Mayers' Los Angeles residence.

The rapper had his bail had been set at a whopping $550,000, but less than three hours after being booked in jail, records indicate that he posted the bond and was released.

The arrest came about after the victim of the shooting told officers that Mayers, who was walking with two other people, approached him with a handgun on the street and allegedly shot him three to four times around 10:15pm local time near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue.

Police reports after the incident said that the victim believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

On Wednesday, police officers posted a report to their Twitter that said that the incident occurred after an argument between two acquaintances escalated and "resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim."

"The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot," the statement said.

The LAPD confirmed that Mayers was arrested for "assault with a deadly weapon (firearm)" at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after detectives.

They continued: "The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration."

For years, rumours of Mayers and Rihanna had been circulating on social media. In a May 2021 GQ interview, he called the mogul and pop star "the love of [his] life" 'and "the One."

Earlier this year, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby together with Rihanna showing her growing baby bump.

In 2019, Mayers was arrested in Sweden after a fight between his entourage and two men broke out.

Mayers was convicted of assault and received a suspended prison sentence. He also had to pay more than $1,000 in damages.

