Ever since Rihanna announced that she's expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky in a series of glam paparazzi photos, it's all anyone can talk about.

People quickly became obsessed with RiRi's perfectly pink Chanel outfit showcasing her growing baby belly and chants of congratulations for the incoming Baby Fenty have only grown in volume. Needless to say, this baby has fans before it's even been born.

The original photographs, which were snapped in Harlem, by Diggzy showed the soon-to-be mom and her beau enjoying a snowy walk outdoors.

At the time, though the world gleefully shared and retweeted the pictures, Rihanna, herself, did not post the photos on her feed—and instead took advantage of the high volume of search of her name to promote a new Fenty Beauty product instead. (We love a businesswoman!)

But on Wednesday night, Rihanna decided to take the plunge and shared not only the snaps from her photoshoot but a previously unseen photo of herself in a jersey admiring her baby bump.

"How the gang pulled up to black history month," she wrote in the caption.

Now, the singer had given fans a few days to collect their many feelings about the old pictures but with sharing a brand new photo, people online freaked out.

Most of the comments were just about how happy they were for the beauty mogul, but that photo appeared to launch an unexpected wave of questions, particularly concerning the location of this new photo.

Tammie Teclemariam tweeted: "Whose normal bathroom is this!"

People called out how conventional the bathroom is given how wealthy the "Love on the Brain" singer is and even noted the over-the-door rack.

One Twitter user wrote, "What’s rihanna doing in a run of the mill apartment bathroom??? girl u r a billionaire."

"he got my girl in Harlem," one person joked.

"Why Rihanna bathroom look like mine," another laughed.

"Rihanna posted her pregnancy pic like she’s 16 in her mum’s bathroom," said another.

Whoever's bathroom that is, we can all agree on one thing: Rihanna is glowing and we couldn't be happier for her.