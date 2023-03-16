Ashley Graham brushes off awkward Hugh Grant interview with nude Instagram selfie

Ashley Graham has seemingly brushed off Hugh Grant's "obnoxious" Oscars interview with a selfie that almost bares all.

On Tuesday (14 March), the model took to Instagram with a string of candid snaps with thousands of comments praising Graham's realness.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Her," one wrote, while another added: "I AM IN ACTUAL TEARS AT HOW REAL THIS WOMAN IS LIKE."

A third commented: "This woman is so free... I love it."

The first photo shows the mum-of-three using her hands to cover her chest while strategically hiding her private parts with a cream Etro handbag.

It comes after her awkward red-carpet interview with Grant earlier this week, who has since been branded the "biggest d*** in the world" for his rude approach.

Graham asked the Love Actually actor a handful of simple questions about his night.

When asked who he was wearing, Grant bluntly told the model it was "just" a suit and he couldn't remember the tailor. Graham then asked what it was like to work on the film Knives Out: Glass Onion.

"Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds," he responded, to which Graham asked if he at least had "fun."

"Almost," he quipped.

Graham has since shrugged off the awkward interaction, telling a TMZphotographer on Monday: "You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go."

She was asked about the incident and whether she "had a message for Hugh" but remained quiet.

Remaining all smiles, Graham answered one final question before heading off through airport security.

When asked whether she had a good time at the Oscars, she replied: "I had so much fun, my feet hurt though."

