How far would you go to create the perfect video?

We’re not sure many would be as committed as Ashley Tisdale, who admitted that she bought 400 books just to make her home look nice for a shoot.

It comes after the High School Musical star invited Architectural Digest into her home and showed off her interior design skills.

The actress shares the house with husband Christopher French and their daughter, Jupiter. There was plenty to take in, including the work she put in with newly launched company Frenshe Interiors.

But one detail in particular caught the eye.

One moment has been shared everywhere on social media which shows her taking the camera to a bookcase before making a surprise admission.

“These bookshelves, I have to be honest, actually did not have books in it a couple days ago,” Tisdale says.

Inside Ashley Tisdale's Self-Designed Family Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest www.youtube.com

“I had my husband go to a bookstore and I was like ‘You need to get 400 books’.”

It’s a pretty incredible revelation, and the reactions on social media are just as good.

One insightful user commented: “I've worked in used bookstores and once every couple of years an extremely stressed out rich person will rush in and say, ‘i need to buy four shelves worth of large hardcovers, doesn't matter what the titles are.’ great chance to unload expensive stuff that's been sitting forever.”

Another said: “I remember people coming into my house and asking me if I had read all these books and I was like why else would I have them. Lol, now I know.”

"This is such a bizarre thing to do AND admit," one more added.

Speaking in the video, Tisdale said: "I fully love this house. I love every piece of everything I've done here, and I'm really proud of myself."



The house did look good, and she must have read a lot of design books to get to this stage – just not any of the ones on her actual book case.

Tisdale first came to fame as Maddie Fitzpatrick in the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Sharpay Evans in High School Musical.

