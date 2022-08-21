Aubrey O'Day has been called out on the internet and accused of photoshopping her vacation pictures.

The former Danity Kane member and self-described "world traveller" often posts snaps from beautiful nature spots and includes inspirational quotes alongside them for her 954,000 followers.

But the photos caught the attention of TikToker Sophie (@residualdata) who felt that something wasn't quite right about the images, as she said in the clip how O'Day "apparently went on this vacation around Bali, by just Photoshopping herself into pictures. And it’s truly like every single picture."

Different images from O'Day posts appeared on screen and the TikToker also demonstrated in the since-deleted video how easy it is to edit yourself into an idyllic location.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"She either just steals content from other content creators or Photoshops herself onto random promotional images, with these very inspirational Instagram captions accompanying the photos," she says.





"In an era where social media comparison is so high and has real effects, why are we doing this?" Sophie concluded her video with this question.

The TikToker's video has since been removed and O'Day currently has her Instagram account on private.

O'Day is known as the star of the MTV show Making The Band 3 where the group Danity Kane was formed and the band went on to have a number one album on the Billboard Hot 200 in 2006.

She also starred in the Broadway production of Hairspray in 2008 and appeared on season five of The Celebrity Apprentice where she came third.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.