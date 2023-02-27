If there’s one thing Aubrey Plaza is known for, it’s her deadpan expressions and dark humour - especially while conducting interviews.

But viewers weren’t so sure Plaza was joking when she appeared on stage at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards with her White Lotus co-stars, seeming quite angry.

On Sunday night, Plaza joined her co-stars to accept the ensemble in a drama series award for season two of the show.

While F Murray Abraham, who plays Bert Di Grasso, gave a speech about the show, Plaza stood in the background seemingly angry after one of her co-stars, Jon Gries who plays Greg, appeared to tell Plaza she had a wardrobe malfunction.

At first, Plaza was stuck behind her co-stars so nobody could see her but after being pulled to the front, Gries grabbed Plaza’s arm and whispered something in her ear which led her to quickly cover up the top of her dress.

Although it’s unclear what Gries told the 38-year-old actor, it seems he indicated her dress was exposing her.

Plaza did not seem to have a wardrobe malfunction leading up to the moment.

The White Lotus: Award Acceptance Speech | 29th Annual SAG Awards www.youtube.com

Online, people speculated the reason for Plaza's energy on stage.

Some thought it was because Gries indicated Plaza was having an issue with her dress.

Others thought it could be because she was nearly elbowed in the face.

As Abraham wrapped up his speech, the White Lotus season two co-stars hugged each other, with one nearly elbowing Plaza in the face.



She could be seen mouthing something, which some viewers thought could be profanity.

Plaza gave viewers a taste of her dark humour when she presented an award alongside fellow deadpan actor Jenna Ortega.



The two riffed off each other's well-known dark persona, pretending to curse the SAG Award producer who put the two together as presenters.

