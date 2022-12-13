In case you haven’t caught up on the White Lotus season two finale, please be warned that this story contains spoilers.
And if you have, yes, we’re devastated it’s over, too.
The HBOdrama’s second outing, this time dripping with Sicilian opulence, was every bit as good as the first – or even better.
Prior to the last episode’s release, the internet was awash with countless theories on how it would all end. Was Greg really conspiring with Quentin to drain Tanya of all her cash? Would Jack reveal who he really was? And, of course, the 500 million dollar question: which of our protagonists was to wind up as the dead body Daphne found floating in the sea in episode one?
At last, that mystery was solved, the plot’s loose threads were tied(ish) and our rollercoaster stay in Taormina came to a close.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
And while we glumly consider the White Lotus-free months ahead, at least we can console ourselves with the 5* memes provided by fellow fans across social media.
Here’s a look at some of our favourites, courtesy of Twitter, starting with all those surrounding the iconic Tanya and her big… send-off:
\u201cwhat\u2019s the French word for seeing an image you know will become a meme that you\u2019ll be seeing across social media platforms for the next 3-5 years\u201d— Paul McCallion (@Paul McCallion) 1670814196
\u201cjennifer coolidge we will get you your emmy at all cost! #TheWhiteLotus\u201d— out of context the white lotus (@out of context the white lotus) 1670819351
\u201c#whitelotus\nJennifer Coolidge at pride next year:\u201d— Sunny banks \ud83c\udf5c #FREEWESTPAPUA (@Sunny banks \ud83c\udf5c #FREEWESTPAPUA) 1670841493
\u201cgreg after getting the call that $500m is on the way to his bank and everyone he had to split it with is dead: #WhiteLotus\u201d— Ro (NFT era) (@Ro (NFT era)) 1670822039
\u201cMe watching every Jennifer Coolidge scene in the white lotus finale tonight\u201d— Bob (@Bob) 1670782309
\u201cThe White Lotus writers\u2019 room coming up with gays conspiring to murder Jennifer Coolidge\n\u201d— Yann (parody) (@Yann (parody)) 1670816148
\u201cwhen jennifer coolidge plays tanya's twin sister in #WhiteLotus season 3 and she travels to the maldives to spread tanya's ashes the ocean...\u201d— Jake Kaplan (@Jake Kaplan) 1670858828
And here’s a little something to pep up those of us who are still in mourning:
\u201cGAY EMERGENCY footage of Jennifer Coolidge singing Mamma Mia behind the scenes of the White Lotus season two just dropped\u201d— toni collette in mafia mamma stan account (@toni collette in mafia mamma stan account) 1670791815
Now, for a shout-out to Tanya's long-suffering assistant Portia:
\u201cThe White Lotus finale counts as a happy ending bc Portia left all her clothes behind\u201d— Jess Dweck (@Jess Dweck) 1670878527
\u201cPortia boarding her plane home with no luggage after doing absolutely nothing to stop her boss from being murdered #WhiteLotus\u00a0https://t.co/CnVw6iIbZn\u201d— Candle Jenner (@Candle Jenner) 1670866436
\u201chouse of dragon \ud83e\udd1d the white lotus \n\n#thewhitelotus\u201d— tsto (@tsto) 1670817106
\u201cPortia crawling back to albie at the airport after ghosting him at the white lotus\u201d— Dolores Targaryen (@Dolores Targaryen) 1670816056
\u201cHonestly, the most surprising part of the white lotus finale was that Portia had Tanya\u2019s number memorized.\u201d— peter f\u2721\ufe0ex (@peter f\u2721\ufe0ex) 1670857075
And to our dedicated hotel staff:
\u201cThe only winners of White Lotus 2 are Isabella & Rocco \ud83d\udc9e\u201d— Marie Gilot (@Marie Gilot) 1670872505
\u201cme to valentina after she fired a man solely so her new lover could take her to gay clubs #whitelotus #thewhitelotus\u201d— Cris \u2728 (@Cris \u2728) 1670820977
And to our two unexpected heroines:
\u201cLucia and Mia at the end of the #WhiteLotus finale\u201d— \ud83c\udf0a (@\ud83c\udf0a) 1670822308
\u201cmia and lucia after checking out of the white lotus after using and playing men to get their 50k bag.. inspirational \u201d— m (@m) 1670845104
\u201cHOW IM FEELING NOW THAT LUCIA AND MIA SUCCESSFULLY USED MEN TO ACHIEVE THEIR DREAMS #whitelotus #thewhitelotus \u201d— Cris \u2728 (@Cris \u2728) 1670815160
\u201cmia and lucia leaving the white lotus\u201d— katherine pickhardt (@katherine pickhardt) 1670817657
And to that crazy love-square:
\u201cguys I'm dead because before I started season 2 of white Lotus I saw this fan cam and kept seeing tweets about the gays so I fully 100% thought that Ethan and Cameron were a thing. I was so disappointed\u201d— V \ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udde6\u26bd\ufe0f (@V \ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udde6\u26bd\ufe0f) 1670707560
\u201cMeghann Fahy is SUCH a good actor. these 30 seconds of Daphne processing her husband\u2019s affair (and then calculating how she\u2019s gonna get back at him) are perfection\n#TheWhiteLotus\u201d— Spencer Althouse (@Spencer Althouse) 1670816436
\u201cEthan, Harper and Cameron going thru five stages of grief over who cheated on who with whom and why\n\nDaphne: \n#WhiteLotus\u00a0\nhttps://t.co/btBcMIWvxF\u201d— \ud83d\udc10 (@\ud83d\udc10) 1670249899
\u201cDaphne during the entire trip while Ethan, Cameron and Harper had drama #WhiteLotus\u201d— Dan \u2729\u2783 (@Dan \u2729\u2783) 1670816855
\u201cthinking about how daphne\u2019s next baby is gonna have jet black hair and cameron is just gonna have to live with it #WhiteLotus\u201d— zoe \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded \u2606 \uff61*: (@zoe \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udded \u2606 \uff61*:) 1670879537
\u201c#whitelotus harper absolutely destroying cameron in .5 seconds\u201d— taylor (@taylor) 1670822366
\u201cRight here you can so tell that Cameron knows that he is not the father #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus #whitelotusfinale #whitelotushbo #TheWhiteLotusHBO\u201d— \ud835\ude76\ud835\ude92\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude8e\ud835\ude95\ud835\ude95\ud835\ude8e\u2716\ufe0f\u2716\ufe0f//\ud83d\udca5\u23f3\ud83e\udd40\ud83d\udc09 (@\ud835\ude76\ud835\ude92\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude8e\ud835\ude95\ud835\ude95\ud835\ude8e\u2716\ufe0f\u2716\ufe0f//\ud83d\udca5\u23f3\ud83e\udd40\ud83d\udc09) 1670818518
We’ll never tire of these memes and could go on all day but, instead, we’d like to take a moment and consider season three.
The big question now is... where will we travel to next?
\u201cCities should have to bid to host the next season of The White Lotus like the Olympics\u201d— Sam Stryker (@Sam Stryker) 1670800966
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.