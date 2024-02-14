The world remains super bowled over by Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce, with it swiftly becoming America’s favourite love story.

And now, thanks to new audio released by the NFL, the infatuation is only growing stronger.

The recording was made following the Kansas City Chiefs’ nail-biting Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, when Tay joined her beau on the field to celebrate.

Inevitably, the pair were caught on camera embracing at the time, but no one knew what they’d said to one another.

Thankfully for fans, the mystery has now been solved, with the NFL not only sharing a clip of the exchange (captured by Kelce’s microphone) but also adding subtitles so that not a single word was missed.

Their heartwarming dialogue was as follows:

Kelce: “Thank you for coming, baby.”

Swift: “Oh, I cannot believe that.”

Kelce: “Thank you!”

Swift: “I can’t believe you. I can’t believe you.”

Kelce: “Thank you for the support, thank you for coming.”

Swift: “How did you do that?!”

Kelce: “Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”

Swift: “Oh my God.”

Kelce: “The absolute best. Was it electric?”

Swift: “It was unbelievable!”

Suffice it to say, Swifties enjoyed the loved-up interaction, with one Twitter/X user commenting: “This is so sweet, she deserves to be appreciated like this forever.”

And another adding: “They’ve made me believe in love again.”

However, inevitably, not everyone was so thrilled with the coverage.

Football fans fumed at the airtime awarded to the pair, with one writing: “The NFL has completely lost the plot.”

Meanwhile, others continue to insist that the whole thing is a massive PR stunt, with one saying snarkily: “There was better acting in high school musical.”

Still, many supporters of the pop superstar expressed their relief at Kelce’s apparent gratitude towards his girlfriend, particularly given his behaviour earlier on in the game.

They were left shaken by the tight end’s outburst at Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, branding the display a major red flag.

But Reid himself has brushed off any concerns about the sports star, insisting: “As much as he bumps into me, I bump into him.”

The 65-year-old also stressed in an earlier interview that Kelce has learned to control his temper and that he has always had a “soft heart”.

All we know is that the 34-year-old hunk is doing a good job at melting Swift’s own.

