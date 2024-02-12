Travis Kelce Super Bowl rage clip could cause Taylor Swift 'breakup'

A candid sideline clip of Travis Kelce has caused some viewers to call him out - and predict the worst for his relationship with legendary singer Taylor Swift.

At a field goal 3-0 down against the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs failed to progress into scoring position to take a 2nd quarter lead after a scoreless first half due to a fumble, with Kelce watching from the sidelines.

After being pulled from the play for a brief break, Kelce watched on as Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco lost the ball to the 49ers on a play where Kelce would've provided blocking aid to help Pacheco.

Feeling the heat, and perhaps the pressure of the situation, Kelce roared at Chiefs coach Andy Reid - telling him to keep him in play.

And fans weren't too happy with the tight end's actions - with some going a step further, saying Taylor Swift should break up with him:









Regardless, Kelce shouldn't be pushing Reid around - even if tensions are high during the Super Bowl. It was a fairly heated first-half of action, but Kelce and Reid are on the same team, and even if they weren't, it wouldn't justify any of this at all.

Be better, Travis.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel